Ranveer Singh welcomes New Year with sun and sand

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh rung in the New Year with a vacation away from the hullabaloo of urban life.

The actor took to his Instagram and uploaded several pictures from his beach holiday, one which shows the actor raising a toast to the coming year.

He wrote in the caption, "First day of the rest of my life". The actor even credited his wife Deepika Padukone for some of the clicks in the set of pictures.