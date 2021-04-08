Ranveer Singh wishes 'champ' Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2021

"All the best for the tournament, Champ! @ajinkyarahane," the actor wrote.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram where the actor and the cricketer are seen embracing.

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Thursday wished cricketer Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ranveer will be seen playing star cricketer Kapil Dev in the upcoming film "83", which chronicles the story of India's first World Cup win in 1983.

After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, Vivo IPL is now back in India this year, and will be hosted from April 9 to May 30.

The venues for the event in 2021 include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

