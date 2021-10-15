Ranveer sings praises of Ajay-Atul for 'The Big Picture' music

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is hosting a visual-based game show 'The Big Picture', has praised music director duo Ajay-Atul for composing the soundtrack of the show, saying, "Feel aa gaya".

During the shooting of one of the episodes, when Ranveer heard the music track, he instantly said, "Kya music banaya hai Ajay-Atul ne, feel aa jati hai!"