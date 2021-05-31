Ranvir Shorey: Om Puri immortalised police officer role for me in 'Ardh Satya'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, who plays a cop in the upcoming web-series "Sunflower", says Om Puri's act in Govind Nihalani's 1983 classic "Ardh Satya" immortalises the character of the uniformed policeman for him.

"I think the late Om Puri immortalised the police officer role for me in 'Ardh Satya'. Before that there was Iftikhar sahab, who personified the quintessential police officer in our films brilliantly," Ranvir said.