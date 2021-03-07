Ranvir Shorey: Taste and smell are still lost

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has shared a health update after testing negative for Covid-19. He says his taste and smell are still lost.

Ranvir on Sunday was asked by a user on Twitter about how he is feeling and that his taste buds have started functioning normally.

The actor replied: "Sadly, no, not yet. Taste and smell are still lost. Thanks for asking. #covidlife #covidsurvivor."