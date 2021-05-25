Rao Ramesh bets high on Maha and KGF 2

Rao Ramesh is a versatile actor. He is also one of the highest-paid character actors in Tollywood. At one time, he was seen in almost all the major movies but lately, filmmakers have started looking at other actors.

Still, he has filmmakers who specifically write for him. One such director is Ajay Bhupathi of ‘RX 100’ fame. The director is said to have written another beautiful character for Rao Ramesh and the actor is betting high on Bhupathi’s ‘Maha Samudram’. He appears as a hunchback in the film that has Sharwanand and Siddharth as the lead heroes.