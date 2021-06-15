Rape-accused actor Pearl Puri granted bail

Palghar (Maharashtra), June 15 (IANS) Vasai Court Sessions Judge Aditi Kadam on Tuesday granted bail of Rs 25,000 to TV actor Pearl Puri, who was recently arrested on charges of alleged molestation and rape of a 5-year-old girl.

Following a complaint by the victim's family, the Waliv Police had arrested Puri on June 4. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody, creating a sensation in the entertainment industry.