Rapid RT-PCR test to cost Rs 1,975 at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said on Wednesday that a rapid RT-PCR test at CSMIA will cost Rs 1,975.

According to a CSMIA spokesperson, the move is in line with the latest directive issued by the Maharashtra government.

"The standard RT-PCR test will continue to cost Rs 500. CSMIA will continue to provide comprehensive testing infrastructure for the convenience and ease of our passengers. CSMIA follows all mandatory Covid-19 protocols and is committed to passenger health, safety and well-being," the spokesperson said.