Rapper Badshah flaunts his culinary skills on 'Star vs Food Season 2'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Rapper Badshah will be showcasing an unknown avatar of himself in the popular show "Star vs Food Season 2". While Badshah is known for his catchy rap and singing skills, he will now be seen flaunting his culinary talents.

Badshah would be seen cooking 'Amritsari Chole Hummus' and 'Cheese Kulcha' along with 'Jalebi Rabdi Espuma' under the supervision of Delhi-based Chef Rajesh Sharma in the show this week.