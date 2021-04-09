Rapper DMX still on life support with no improvement in brain function

Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): American rapper DMX's family is still holding out hope for a miracle, while he remains on life support with no improvement in brain function. The grim circumstances are bringing his family closer together.



According to TMZ, as of late Thursday night, the 50-year-old rapper's manager and close friend Steve Rifkind told the outlet that his condition has not changed. However, sources close to his family told the outlet that the hitmaker's mother, Arnett Simmons, his fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons and his baby mama, Yadira Borrego, along with his children, have become a tight-knit group over the last week while praying for improvement.

The source told that his family members have been staying at his home and friends' homes in the area, which is nearby the White Plains Hospital where DMX remains in a coma.

As reported by TMZ, the rapper's family will need each other's support in the days ahead, because they may soon be faced with an agonising decision. perhaps as soon as Friday, about whether to withdraw life support. The final decision to the time and day of the removal of the life support will be taken by DMX's mother Arnett.

Earlier, the outlet reported that the result of tests performed on DMX on Wednesday showed no signs of improved brain activity since he was first hospitalised late last Friday night. Multiple sources, including Rifkind, have told the outlet that the prognosis is not good.

In such difficult times, the rapper's family members and millions of fans remain prayerful and stand in support of his mother, Arnett.

DMX whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered an overdose at around 11 p.m. Friday (local time), additionally setting off a respiratory failure.

At the time, TMZ reported that DMX was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and was in the critical care unit with "some brain activity." One source guaranteed he was in a "vegetative state."(ANI)

