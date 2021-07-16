Rapper Shan Vincent de Paul directs theme video of Arya-starrer 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

The track, which has an all-Tamil dance crew, is directed by Shan and Kalainithan Kalaichelvan and reflects the aesthetics and aspirations of a music movement that is rooted in global culture.

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Toronto-based rapper Shan Vincent has donned the hat of director for the music video of "Neeya oli", the theme song of the Arya-starrer "Sarpatta Parambarai", directed by Pa. Ranjith's film.

Talking about the track, which is originally from his album "Made In Jaffna", Shan Vincent says: "I wanted the aesthetic of this video to represent me and my collaborators, and fashion was that catalyst. This is Toronto meets Tamil Eelam. It's a place where couture meets the ancient past, avant-garde intersects with traditional gowns… it's the meeting point of all these different identities."

"The 'Made In Jaffna' world is a surreal, sci-fi world where the ancient past meets a new future," he says, adding: "The Tamil Eelam experience is always shown through the lens of oppression and suffering and I want to show people our glory and innovation, a world which is futuristic and avant-garde. There is a South Asian renaissance and I want people to sit up and take notice of us."

--IANS

ym/vnc