Rapper Snoop Dogg posts about mother's demise

The news of her demise was shared by Snoop via series of his Instagram posts on Monday."Till. We meet again," he wrote.In another post, Snoop shared a picture of himself next to his mother with the caption, "Mama thank u for having me."He also uploaded a photograph of Tate dressed up holding a bouquet of flowers. He wrote, "Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother."In one of the posts, Snoop penned an emotional note."U taught me how to read and write how to struggle and fight and all l the facts of life... now you finally got ya wings mama. Godspeed," he posted.In July, Snoop had opened up to fans about his mother's health struggles on social media. He shared a photo of his mother in a hospital bed surrounded by her three sons."Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," he told his followers at the time. "God is good thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time," he had written.Several stars and friends of the rapper paid their condolences on social media."I'm so sorry Uso. All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family's way," Dwayne Johnson commented."Sorry uncle snoop. Love and peace to your family," Cardi B mourned.Snoop's mother was 70 when she breathed her last. (ANI)