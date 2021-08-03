Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife files domestic violence case against him

Taking cognisance of the complaint, which runs into 118 pages, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued a notice to Honey Singh to appear before her on August 28.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Shalini Talwar, the wife of rapper and music composer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari courts here on Tuesday.

The magistrate also passed interim orders restraining the rapper from disposing off property that he jointly owned with his wife as well as her 'Streedhan'.

The case has been filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Initially notorious for promoting misogyny and drug abuse in his Punjabi rap numbers, Honey Singh, who grew up and lives in Delhi, is now better known for his work in mainstream films such as 'Chennai Express' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

--IANS

ym/kr