Raqesh Bapat breaks down in 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss OTT' house has witnessed all emotions of housemates. Whether it's bold, angry, depressing or laughter, well, one such situation occurred with the calm and composed contestant Raqesh Bapat who broke down as he was missing his father.

With Pratik Sehajpal passing personal comments and instigating him for a couple of days, Raqesh couldn't hold back and broke down in tears and said "My father wouldn't be happy to see me like this!" Looks like Raqesh being called "spineless" by Karan Johar and some of the housemates is triggering him!