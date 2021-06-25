'Rasbhari' turns one: Meerutiya dialect was huge challenge, recalls Rashmi Agdekar

"I got an audition call and I was initially not sure because it was a school girl' role again, drawing parallels with my previous character in 'Immature'. But after auditioning I got to know this role would require much more," Rashmi tells IANS.

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Agdekar, who plays Priyanka in the web series "Rasbhari", recalls getting the Meerutiya dialect right for the show was tough. The show started streaming a year ago on this day.

The actress adds: "Priyanka comes from Meerut. She is feisty yet vulnerable at times and is claiming her place in a patriarchal society in her own way. The Meerutiya dialect was a huge challenge, but I took it up and I'm glad and grateful I did."

The series stars Swara Bhasker and is about a teacher and her sexually active alter ego -- the spirit of the dead courtesan, Rasbhari.

The series had garnered controversy from the sections of audience owing to its content. Rashmi feels those who opposed judged the series too quickly.

"I feel those controversies emerged just by seeing the trailer. We often make such presumptions without even watching the entire film or series. Those who watched our series liked what it was trying to convey. Media and art plays an important in changing mindsets. There has been slow but consistent change but I hope we get there soon," says Rashmi.

