Rashami Desai on what prompted her to sign her debut OTT show 'Tandoor'

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) TV actress and "Bigg Boss" star Rashami Desai is all set to make her OTT debut with the show "Tandoor" opposite Tanuj Virwani. Rashami says she was prompted to sign the period crime drama because her character Palak was bold and upfront despite belonging to the eighties.

"Playing a certain character and understanding the intricacy of it shows how passionate as an actor you are. When I was offered Palak, I was blown off by the script. Even in the eighties, Palak was so powerful, fearless, bold and upfront that she got me thinking that's a character I want to portray," said Rashami.