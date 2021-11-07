Rashi Khanna posts playful apology to cousin

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Rashi Khanna, who is all set to share the screen alongside Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming movie 'Thank You', surprised her fans and followers on her social media pages by posting an apology that has grabbed everyone's attention.

On Saturday, on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj', Rashi, also famous as the 'supreme actress', shared adorable pictures from her childhood and memories related to those pictures. In one of the pictures, Rashi can be spotted pulling her cousin Kriti's hair.