Rashmi Agdekar: Dancing is one of the most therapeutic forms of art

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) On the occasion of International Dance Day on Thursday, actress Rashmi Agdekar recalled how dance has been a part of her life since an early age.

"It came to me naturally! My parents tell me I used to start dancing anywhere, anytime when I was little, they recognised my love for the art form and then admitted me to a dance class. I've danced since then, " Rashmi tells IANS.