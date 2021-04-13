Rashmi Agdekar: Gudi Padwa has always been an intimate celebration

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Agdekar celebrated the Maharashtrian festival of Gudi Padwa with her family on Tuesday, as every year.

"Gudi Padwa has always been an intimate celebration for us. Spending time with family and having lots of yummy food. It's pretty much the same this year, too. I dressed up since I haven't done that for a while. We did a little puja at home and enjoyed a typical Maharashtrian meal," Rashmi says.