Rashmi Agdekar requests all to look after strays during lockdown

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Agdekar feels strongly about animal welfare. She believes although Covid-19 doesn't affect stray animals, lockdown is bound to have its impact.

"Many shopkeepers and stores which feed the animals around them may not be able to do so because of lockdown. If you are aware of such animals in the neighborhood, please sort out permission to feed them, or leave out food and water outside for them. We need to understand that while the pandemic doesn't affect strays, lockdown does. Besides, animal feeders are allowed as part of essential services," she said.