Rashmi Agdekar says 'The Interns 2' is close to her heart

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) 'Rasbhari' actress Rashmi Agdekar will be seen in the upcoming web series 'The Interns 2' on September 24.

The young actress is known for her debut web series 'Dev DD' and 'I'm Mature', where she played the lead role.

In a candid chat with IANS, Rashmi shared about being part of 'The Interns 2'.