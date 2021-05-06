Rashmi Agdekar wants to do a dark, gritty role

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Agdekar, who has been part of web series such as "Rasbhari", "ImMature", "Dev DD 2", and "Awkward Conversations With Girlfriend", says that she would like to play a dark character next.

"I would like to play any and every character on the spectrum. While there are so many roles I want to play eventually, my immediate wish is to be or play a somewhat dark, gritty character, or something that is a contrast to my previous roles, which were mostly quirky, girl next door in nature," she told IANS.