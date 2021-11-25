Rashmi Gautam signs ‘mega’ item song

Samantha has signed to play an item song in ‘Pushpa’. Now, another actress took inspiration from her. We are talking about Rashmi Gautam.
Rashmi Gautam needs no introduction. She is a popular face on Television. She has played as the female lead in many films. Rashmi has now signed an item song.
She will scorch the screens with her sizzling dance moves in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film has Tamannaah as the female lead and Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Rashmi Gautam will perform an item song in the film. The song is composed by Mahathi Sagar.
This will be the second item song in Rashmi Gautam’s career.