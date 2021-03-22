Rashmi Somvanshi on 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Hoti' winning Best Haryanvi Film

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Somvanshi stars in "Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Hoti", which was declared Best Haryanvi Film at the 67th National Awards. Rashmi says credit goes for the film to Satish Kaushik, who plays a pivotal role.

"I got the film through Satish sir since he had seen my work in 'A Billion Colour Story' that was produced by him. After working in independent films like 'G Kutta Se' and 'A Billion Colour Story', being in a Haryanvi film was a new experience for me. I am happy that the film won the National Award. It is a proud moment for all of us," said Rashmi.