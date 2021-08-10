Rashmika beats Samantha and Pooja Hegde

The popularity of Rashmika Mandanna is rising high with each passing day. She has now crossed 20 million followers on her official Instagram account. This is a new milestone for her on social media. Rashmika beat other top actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah by garnering 20 million followers on Instagram. Samantha has 18 million followers, and Pooja Hegde lags with 14 million followers.

Celebrating the moment, Rashmika shared a new photo. She treated her fans to this beautiful photograph.

On the work front, Samantha has ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu’. She is also acting in two Bollywood movies – Goodbye and Mission Majnu.

