Rashmika Mandana finishes shoot of Hindi debut 'Mission Majnu'

Amar said, "Rashmika has made 'Mission Majnu' an incredible journey. With her extraordinary vibe, she's made this film even more special. Her fans are so thrilled about her Hindi debut that it felt great to work around that energy."

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Popular south Indian star Rashmika Mandana is making her debut in Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu' that also stars Siddharth Malhotra and producer Amar Butala has praised the actress.

Rashmika will be seen essaying a pivotal role in an espionage thriller that chronicles the journey of a RAW agent who heads India's covert operation on Pakistani soil. The actress will be sharing the screen with actor Sidharth Malhotra and their prospective chemistry has heightened the build-up of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta, written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Baagchi, 'Mission Majnu', also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

Rashmika has predominantly worked in the Telugu and Kannada film industry and appeared in celebrated films like 'Kirik Party', 'Anjani Putra', 'Geetha Govindam', 'Dear Comrade'.

She soon will appear in the Fahadh Faasil, Allu Arjun Telugu-starrer 'Pushpa'.

