Rashmika Mandanna and Ram Charan to team up for Shankar's next!

The latest update is that the makers are in talks with Rashmika Mandanna to pair opposite Ram Charan in the film. Rashmika is currently shooting for Allu Arjun's Pushpa and she is also doing a couple of Bollywood films.

It's well known that South India's Showman director Shankar is all set to direct Telugu MegaPowerstar Ram Charan in his new biggie to be bankrolled by Tollywood leading producer Dil Raju.

Reports say that the talks have been initiated and an official announcement will be out in a few days. Sources say that Anirudh Ravichander is likely to compose the music for the film and a leading Bollywood or Tamil star would be seen playing the baddie.

The shoot of the film is likely to go on floors by the end of this year.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu