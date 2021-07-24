Rashmika Mandanna creates a new record for South Celebrities on Instagram!

Cute and bubbly actress Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindam and Sulthan fame has created a new record for the South film celebrities on Instagram. Yes, Rashmika has been followed by 19.6 million people on Instagram, the highest for any celebrity in the South.

Previously, Kajal Aggarwal used to be the #1 South Celebrity on Instagram, after she had 19.1 million followers but in a short span, Rashmika Mandanna garnered 19.6 million followers and became the new queen of this social networking platform.