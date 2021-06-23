Rashmika Mandanna moves into new house in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with "Mission Majnu", has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai. The actress updated her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday.

"Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired," she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.