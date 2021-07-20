Rashmika Mandanna on board for Shankar- Ram Charan's film?

The busiest actress Rashmika Mandanna is said to have signed one more biggie. Rashmika is undeniably the most sought-after actress in Tollywood right now that she had already paired opposite Mahesh Babu and currently acting alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa.

She also has two Hindi films including Amitabh Bachchan and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra.