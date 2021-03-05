Rashmika Mandanna starts 'Mission Majnu' in Lucknow

"'Mission Majnu' has given me the opportunity of feeling the nervousness, excitement and butterflies of a debutante all over again. I am thrilled to be a part of such amazing content," she said.

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna joined co-star Sidharth Malhotra to begin shooting for her debut Hindi film "Mission Majnu" in Lucknow on Friday. The actress will reportedly play a RAW agent in the film.

The actress, who was last seen in Telugu films such as "Pogaru" and "Sarileru Neekevvaru", recently worked in the music video of the new song "Top Tucker", voiced by Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Uchana Amit and Jonita Gandhi.

Rashmika put up an Instagram post on Friday and captioned it as, "Mission Majnu Day 1".

"We welcome Rashmika aboard and we're glad to have kicked off the Lucknow schedule as planned. I think the audience will be thrilled to watch her debut with an espionage thriller. It is a story set in an era that saw intriguing developments in the world of espionage and Rashmika will lend freshness to the story," said Ronnie Screwvala, one of the producers of the film.

"Mission Majnu" is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Baagchi. The film is produced by Screwvala along with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

