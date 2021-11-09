Rashmika Mandanna to board second episode of Tinder's 'Swipe Ride'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Tinder's 'Swipe Ride' series is returning with its second episode featuring south Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. The actress will join comedian and show host Kusha Kapila where they will discuss things related to dating like romantic gestures and Tinder profile red flags.

Talking about her appearance on the series, Rashmika said, "I had a blast shooting this hilarious episode with Kusha and Tinder member Anamika. I think it's a wonderful platform for women to get candid about their dating lives, you never know what's going to resonate with you! I love the concept of the series, I'm confident viewers are going to enjoy watching such self assured and woke women dive into discussing modern dating."