Rashmika Mandanna to pair up with NTR?

High-profile Bollywood actresses have been considered for NTR’s next film. Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt are some of the names that were shortlisted for #NTR30. But director Trivikram is said to have finally zeroed in on Tollywood’s leading actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Unless the director changes his mood at the eleventh hour, Rashmika Mandanna would mostly be NTR’s pair. The untitled film will begin its shoot in May. Trivikram is aiming for a summer 2022 release.