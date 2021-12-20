Rashmika Mandanna to sign a female-centric film?

Reports from the Telugu media houses say that Rashmika Mandanna is likely to sign a female-centric film to be directed by Rahul Ravindran, who won National Award for Best Original Screenplay for his film Chi La Sow. He had also directed Manmadhudu 2 with Nagarajuna but the film did not fare well at the box office.

Reports say that Rahul had recently met Rashmika Mandanna and narrated a script to be headlined by the actress and she readily agreed.

If all goes well, the shoot of the film is likely to begin in February while the details on the producer and the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Last seen in Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna also has two Bollywood films including Amitabh Bachchan and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra in the pipeline.