Rashmika Mandanna to start 'Mission Majnu' shoot on March 4

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna will start shooting for her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu on March 4. She will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the film.

Rashmika will arrive in Lucknow to start shooting with Sidharth Malhotra, a source close to the unit said. The film is a spy thriller, and this is the first time the South Indian star has worked in the genre. The actress has made her mark in hit romantic comedies like Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru in Telugu cinema.