Rashmika Mandanna to team up with Thalapathy Vijay? Here is a hint...

It's well known that the happening actress Rashmika Mandanna is a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay and she has mentioned it in several interviews.
In a recent chat on Instagram, when a fan asked when she would team up with Vijay, the actress said: "Very Soon" and when another fan asked her to describe Vijay, Rashmika said: "Love".
Rashmika is currently busy with her two Hindi films-- Amitabh Bachchan and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra.
Rashmika Mandanna also has Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's multilingual film Pushpa, which is being directed by Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame. Rashmika is also in talks for a few Tamil biggies after her recent hit Sulthan.