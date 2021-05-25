Rashmika Mandanna wants to highlight stories of ordinary heroes!

Telugu cinema's leading heroine Rashmika Mandanna had recently made her Tamil debut with Karthi's Sulthan . The latest is that Rashmika has posted a video on Instagram in which the actress talked about the devastating impact of the second wave of the COVID19.

"It took me a while to digest the fact that it's happening all over again", said the actress who added that the situation is overwhelming for her.

Rashmika said that she prefers to say positive during tough times like the pandemic and planning to highlight the stories of ordinary heroes who have done extraordinary things and put a smile on her face.

Rashmika said that at times like this, language is not a barrier and she would like to thank these unknown heroes personally through the social networking sites and put a smile on everyone's face.

On the work front, Rashmika has Allu Arjun's Pushpa and a couple of Hindi films in the pipeline.