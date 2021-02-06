Rashmika or Kiara or Pooja, who will romance Vijay in Thalapathy 65?

A section of media has been reporting that Pooja Hegde is likely to romance Vijay in his upcoming 65th film to be directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. When we asked sources close to the team, they told us that they have Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani in mind but it will take a few more weeks to confirm the female lead.

As Nelson is busy with the post-production works of Doctor, he needs more time to confirm the cast and crew of Thalapathy 65.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

We hear that the shoot of the yet-untitled film will begin in April and the makers are targeting Pongal 2022 release.