Rashmika requests fans to not travel far to meet her!

Rashmika Mandanna of Sulthan, Geetha Govindam , and Dear Comrade fame took to her Twitter page to request her fans to not travel far to meet her. The actress feels bad that she could not meet the fan and asked them to show love on social media, which is enough to make her feel happy.

"Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had traveled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy", tweeted Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika has moved to Mumbai and recently updated that she bought a new flat in the city so that, she can concentrate on her Hindi films.

Besides Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, Rashmika also has two Hindi films in the pipeline. She is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and also has Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra.