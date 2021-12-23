Rashmika says being an actor is not easy.. why?

Rashmika Mandanna has a huge fan following on social media for her cute looks and performance in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, she also paired opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa , Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Karthi in Sulthan .

Debuted in Kannada cinema, now Rashmika is also acting in two Bollywood films including Amitabh Bachchan and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra. She is also said to be soon commencing the shoot of her next female-centric film with director Rahul Ravindran.

But Rashmika also says being an actor is not easy. Especially, the actress feels that the laser process hurts so bad.

"Any of you want to become actor for just the good part of it.. don't. There is a lot that goes into it. For example the n number of times you have to get laser done. Damn it hurts so bad", tweeted Rashmika posting a pic of her hand.