Rashmika says Prabhas is her crush!

In a recent interview with Odisha TV, Rashmika Mandanna has said she would go on a date with Prabhas. The actress picked the Baahubali actor among all the Tollywood actors in the interview.
In an earlier interaction too, Rashmika Mandanna had said that she would like to pair opposite Prabhas and Naga Chaitanya.
Interestingly, Prabhas is all set to make his straight Hindi debut with Adipurush and Rashmika is also busy with her debut Hindi film Mission Majnu.
Although Prabhas and Rashmika are yet to share screen space, fans of these stars want them to join together for a film.
Rashmika also has a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Pushpa with Allu Arjun in the pipeline.