Rashmika, Yash channel social media power for Kannada cinema

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) With 'Forbes' magazine rating Rashmika Mandanna as South Indian cinema's most influential social media star, and Yash of 'KGF' fame ranking No. 3, it's a moment of celebration for Kannada film fans.

It's also indicative of the growing pan-Indian visibility of Sandalwood film stars such as Rashmika, Yash and Kichcha Sudeep. Rashmika, in fact, has left behind her Tollywood compatriots Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is ranked No. 4, and Allu Arjun, who follows at No. 5. The Kannada star's social media handles, as a result, have been inundated with congratulatory messages from her fans.