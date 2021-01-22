Rashmika’s Bollywood debut to help Pushpa!

The regular shoot of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ is going at a fast pace. Director Sukumar is filming the movie intending to complete it by the end of this summer.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has grand plans to promote it in a big way. He wants to spend as much money possible to get noticed nationwide as he wants to widen the horizons. This is his first Pan-Indian movie, as the film will be dubbed into Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.
He is hoping that ‘Pushpa’ will become another ‘KGF.
The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine. She is also making a debut in Siddarth Malhotra’s ‘Mission Majnu’. Rashmika’s entry into Bollywood will also help well for ‘Pushpa’.