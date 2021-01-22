Rashmika’s Bollywood debut to help Pushpa!

The regular shoot of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ is going at a fast pace. Director Sukumar is filming the movie intending to complete it by the end of this summer.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has grand plans to promote it in a big way. He wants to spend as much money possible to get noticed nationwide as he wants to widen the horizons. This is his first Pan-Indian movie, as the film will be dubbed into Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.