Rashmika's fans in celebration mode as her two big movies set to release

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) It is celebration time for fans of actress Rashmika Mandanna who made it big in Indian cinema. Her two big movies 'Pushpa' and Bollywood debut movie 'Mission Majnu' are set for release.

Rarely has any Kannada actress achieved such a feat of making a mark in Telugu and Tamil film industries and she is one of the most sought after actresses in south India. In 'Pushpa', Rashmika is playing a lead role opposite superstar Allu Arjun. This is the most awaited movie of the Telugu film industry.