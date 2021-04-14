Rashmika's parents 'almost couldn't believe' she'd work with Big B

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film "Goodbye", says her family almost could not believe the news that she had bagged the film.

"Amitabh Bachchan -- the name brings in so much respect. When my parents got to know that I would be starring opposite Mr. Bachchan in 'Goodbye', they almost couldn't believe it," she says.