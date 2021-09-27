Rasika Dugal, Akshay Oberoi honoured at Iconic Achievers Awards

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actors Rasika Dugal and Akshay Oberoi have been honoured at the Iconic Achievers Awards this year.

While Rasika has bagged the award of the 'Most Versatile Actor Of The Year', Akshay won the honour of 'The Most Enterprising Actor Of The Year'.

Talking about the same Rasika said: "I'm honoured to be recognised as the Most Versatile Actor at Iconic Achievers Award. Every new role is an experience and an experiment. It is very heartening when that is acknowledged and applauded. I'm grateful to the jury and the audience who have appreciated me in the different roles I have had an opportunity to take on."