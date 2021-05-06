Rasika Dugal: Beauty of the Nilgiris will always remain with me

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal says shooting in the Nilgiris for her new web series "Out Of Love 2" was an exhilarating experience, and that the beauty of the place, as well as the creative exchange she had with her co-actors during the shoot, will always remain with her.

"The beauty of the Nilgiris and the creative exchange with my co- actors that I had during the shoot of season 2 will always stay with me," says Rasika.