Rasika Dugal dedicates post to 'Out Of Love 2' cast

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal on Monday dedicated a post on social media to the cast of her new web series "Out Of Love 2". In the post, she shared a string of pictures featuring everyone involved with the series.

"To the wonderful co-actors you can lean on, laugh with, yawn with, have an aside with, order food with, play the fool with… And to my most special co-actor @kabirkachroo. Aim for the skies while I figure where to get us some nutty caramel chocolate," Rasika wrote in her post.