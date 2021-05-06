Rasika Dugal gets vaccinated for Covid-19

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal posted a picture on Instagram from the vaccine centre on Thursday, announcing she has received her first jab for Covid-19. Rasika says she felt hopeful for the first time this week.

"And finally I am 18! Vaccinated. First jab done. Please register yourself if you haven't yet. Even though getting an appointment took multiple tries (from @mukulchadda who aced the fastest finger first act with help from covialerts.in)," she wrote as caption with the picture that shows her wearing a face shield and a mask.