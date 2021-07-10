Rasika Dugal shares glimpse of life on the set

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Rasika Dugal took to social media and shared a picture from a set.

The actress said she is always ready to do that one take. She tagged director Mira Nair who says "One for love" for one more take to actors.

"One more please. Always up for (or rather in need of) another take. There are a million ways a moment can be played... toh one more toh banta hai. Or as @pagliji says 'One for love!'" wrote Rasika as caption alongside an Instagram picture she posted.